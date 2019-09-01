Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 22.28 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Trevena Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 326.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.