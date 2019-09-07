Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevena Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Trevena Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 288.89%. Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 35.14% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.