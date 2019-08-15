Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.78 N/A -0.35 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Trevena Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 288.85% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.