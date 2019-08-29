Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 23.18 N/A -0.35 0.00 Novavax Inc. 11 5.10 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trevena Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Novavax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 332.47%. Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.35, with potential downside of -78.30%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Trevena Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.