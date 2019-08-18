Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 296.56% upside potential. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 493.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Trevena Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.