Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.12 N/A -0.43 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.34 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 243.14% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 72.5% respectively. About 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.