Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.39 N/A -0.43 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.37 N/A 2.08 9.28

Demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Exelixis Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Exelixis Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 291.89% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.33, with potential upside of 59.40%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Trevena Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.