Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparing side by side

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.49 N/A -0.35 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 51.62 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta which is 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevena Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 293.30%. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 51.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 94.5% respectively. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Trevena Inc. beats Epizyme Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.