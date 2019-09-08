Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevena Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 288.89% for Trevena Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.