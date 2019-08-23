Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Trevena Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevena Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 294.63% for Trevena Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 227.10% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Cerecor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.