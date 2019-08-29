Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 23.18 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trevena Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.39 beta means Trevena Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 332.47% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 192.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.