Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.11 N/A -0.35 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.39. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Trevena Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 269.78% and an $3.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.