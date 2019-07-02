Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.76 N/A -0.43 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.34 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a 236.54% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26% of Trevena Inc. shares and 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.