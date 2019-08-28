Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 23.18 N/A -0.35 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.94 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.39 shows that Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevena Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 332.47% for Trevena Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 152.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than ADMA Biologics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 50.4% respectively. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.