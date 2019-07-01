Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES ORDINARY (GLBXF) Shorts Increased By 126.67%

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GLBXF) had an increase of 126.67% in short interest. GLBXF’s SI was 3,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 126.67% from 1,500 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 1 days are for GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GLBXF)’s short sellers to cover GLBXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2823 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Trevena, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 348,020 shares traded. Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has declined 30.21% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVN News: 07/03/2018 – TREVENA SAYS OLINVO INJECTION NDA SUBMITTED, ACCEPTED BY FDA; 05/04/2018 – Trevena Announces Retirement of Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., Effective October 1, and Planned Promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow to Preside; 07/03/2018 – Trevena 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 22/05/2018 – Trevena announces presentations at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Trevena Announces Retirement of Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., Effective October 1, and Planned Promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow to President and Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – TREVENA SAYS OLINVO PDUFA DATE NOV. 2; 03/05/2018 – Trevena: Oliceridine NDA on Track for Potential Approval in Nov; 12/04/2018 – TREVENA SVP-CFO ROBERTO CUCA RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – TREVENA REPORTS RETIREMENT OF MAXINE GOWEN, PH.D., EFFECTIVE; 05/04/2018 – Trevena: Bourdow Currently Serves as Executive Vice Pres, Oper Chief

Another recent and important Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Substantial Upside In Globex Mining Enterprises – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $14.46 million. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite. It has a 47.05 P/E ratio.