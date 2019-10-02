Tremblant Capital Group Upped Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $4.29 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 457 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, down from 12,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $31.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1052.39. About 71,559 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 49,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 510,154 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.18M, up from 460,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.5. About 1.56 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 13,008 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.08% or 2,427 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 25,274 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,682 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Limited owns 648,507 shares. Veritable LP holds 915 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma accumulated 117,045 shares. Private Advisor Llc holds 0.02% or 786 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 195,179 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 1,711 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc has 1,386 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hexavest reported 52,253 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 46,954 shares to 75,582 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 115,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 34,289 shares to 23,604 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).