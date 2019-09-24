Tremblant Capital Group Upped Its Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $16.22 Million as Shares Rose; As Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) Valuation Declined, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 135,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 513,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.78M, up from 378,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 417,396 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank holds 0.04% or 34,947 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 6,699 shares. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 1,435 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Snyder Mgmt Lp owns 72,445 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 5,987 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 3,411 are held by Amp Investors Limited.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,904 shares to 186,386 shares, valued at $26.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 278,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 256,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 30,358 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 459,946 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 8,047 shares. 15,038 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Public Ltd owns 55,388 shares. 230,531 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks. Stephens Inv Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.42% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 6,700 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corp. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 1,894 shares. Fmr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.06% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 94,310 were reported by Amer Century Companies. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Co reported 69,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.