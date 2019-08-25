Tremblant Capital Group Upped Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.42 Million; Vision Capital Management Increases Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enter reported 1.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,356 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3,230 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 99,292 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 9,077 shares. Allstate reported 26,490 shares. Golub Gp Llc holds 0.15% or 15,725 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 80,397 shares. Clark Capital Management Gp Inc accumulated 3,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savant Capital invested in 0.07% or 3,561 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.85% stake. State Street Corp reported 28.28M shares. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 515,700 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 576,980 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $65.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 357,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).