Tremblant Capital Group Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (Call) (PGR) Stake; Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 11 reduced and sold positions in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.49 million shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR) stake by 66.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 728,696 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 367,100 shares with $26.46 million value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) now has $45.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 2.06M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund for 280,734 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc owns 127,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 33,517 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 8,813 shares traded. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $233.05 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 134,162 shares to 331,416 valued at $23.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 195,696 shares and now owns 329,019 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.