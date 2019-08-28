Tremblant Capital Group Stake in Red Hat (RHT) Cut by $5.17 Million; Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowered Its Cal (CALM) Holding by $365,200

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 130,255 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 28,401 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 57,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58 million, down from 86,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares to 329,019 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,196 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Ptnrs. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 422,871 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantres Asset Ltd invested in 0.46% or 3,500 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 500 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd reported 219 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 20,168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 8,404 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 251,016 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated invested 4.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 14,367 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,685 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,803 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).