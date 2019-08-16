Tremblant Capital Group Stake In Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Was Has Lifted; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) Decreased by $304,000 as Stock Price Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.62. About 1.08M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33M, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 782,431 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. also bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,572 shares to 44,756 shares, valued at $79.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,100 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).