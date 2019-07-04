Tremblant Capital Group Stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Has Decreased by $938,835; As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Value Declined, Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Boosted Its Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 1.21M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,317 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 164,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 157,735 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS, ILG CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 21,482 shares to 224,464 shares, valued at $55.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 22,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,195 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.49M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

