Tremblant Capital Group Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Trimmed by $7.54 Million as Market Value Rose; As Rogers Communication (RCI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 231,751 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 104,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 991,045 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.44M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.12M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58 million for 14.99 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares to 628,683 shares, valued at $40.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 was sold by Sauerland John P. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) by 804,140 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $123.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 93,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $446.25M for 15.60 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.