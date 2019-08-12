Tremblant Capital Group Position in Grubhub (GRUB) Increased as Stock Declined; Lafayette Investments Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 15,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 19.78 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 1.56 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 10,095 shares to 154,317 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 220,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,404 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS).

