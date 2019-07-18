Tremblant Capital Group Maintains Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $495,072 as Market Valuation Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 1.89 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 10,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.03. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Equity Sales Drop 1.2% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America holds 0.26% or 56,070 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors owns 60,683 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd accumulated 400 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc stated it has 20,898 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,565 shares. 108,495 were reported by Huntington Bankshares. Investment Ser reported 41,576 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 7,252 shares. Innovations Ltd Company owns 7,119 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 99,986 are owned by Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj. Greylin Mangement holds 4,780 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 7,793 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 448,979 shares. 6,205 are held by Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 40,183 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Line Corp by 144,621 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $46.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 47,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,088 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.28 million shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,775 shares. Geode reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh has 1.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 513,134 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,248 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,791 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 735 shares. Quantum Mgmt holds 0.23% or 2,228 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advisors stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Na holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,197 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,550 shares.

