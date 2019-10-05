Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $21.64 Million as Valuation Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.25 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 636,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.26M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 6.23 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 8,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 49,831 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 40,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28M shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca reported 2.68% stake. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signalpoint Asset Management Llc reported 2,405 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 37,893 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 2.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 5,508 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advisors Inc reported 192,135 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.33 million shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gm Advisory Group Inc stated it has 14,628 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or owns 64,786 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Group holds 0.61% or 14,047 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP accumulated 2,364 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,830 shares to 5,038 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 181,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,510 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $76.72M for 100.90 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 295,705 shares to 627,121 shares, valued at $48.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 77,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree LP has 133,491 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 8.84M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 516,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested in 602,402 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,211 shares. Credit Cap Investments Limited Company stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Covington Cap accumulated 2,450 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 10,520 shares. Private Wealth Advisors invested in 0.35% or 28,525 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.03M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).