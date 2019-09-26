Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding by $6.81 Million; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $428,400; Shares Declined

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 111,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 395,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 283,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 352,934 shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 1.53M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,803 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 3,379 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 92,312 shares. Ejf Limited Company holds 5,500 shares. Fil Limited reported 196,253 shares. 281,403 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.14% or 6,847 shares. 3,756 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors. Cambridge Inv Research reported 7,710 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 102,412 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Next Finance holds 0.01% or 585 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,882 shares. 47,435 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 132,426 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Downturn Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 57,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.04% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jackson Square Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 83,047 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. 10,424 were reported by Mirador Prns Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 5,022 shares. Renaissance Llc holds 0% or 73,700 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 10,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 39,438 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 265,609 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 2,200 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership holds 237,500 shares. Campbell & Com Adviser Limited Liability Com invested 0.47% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Paw Capital, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 119,122 shares to 121,578 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 197,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call).

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: VRNS, MIME, SHOP, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Helps Companies Prepare for the Upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.