Tremblant Capital Group Increases Stake in Target (TGT); Paychex (PAYX) Holder Washington Trust Bank Decreased Its Stake by $429,840

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 77.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 6,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 766,036 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 million, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 3.06 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 47,687 shares to 188,088 shares, valued at $85.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,948 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

