Tremblant Capital Group Increases Stake in Five9 (FIVN); Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Shares Declined While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Raised Stake by $12.64 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 197,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 940,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.25M, up from 743,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,639 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 526,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.07M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 294,075 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9: A Beautiful Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five9 Announces Inaugural Partner Awards at Annual CX Summit – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 636,550 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $91.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:PANW) by 16,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,800 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB).

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard by 47,800 shares to 6.71M shares, valued at $100.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KT Corporation: 5G Represents Both An Opportunity And A Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Korea Telecom/Media: IPTV-Led Consolidations In The Pay TV Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.