Tremblant Capital Group Increases Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY); Macy’s (M) Holder General American Investors Company Increased Position by $1.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 146,034 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 602,106 shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.23 million shares to 365,100 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,317 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares reported 74,849 shares. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 194,807 shares. Allstate holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 13,757 shares. 9,125 are held by Sg Americas Secs. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0% or 17,391 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 24,138 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 48,508 shares. Edgepoint Investment Grp holds 17.74M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Southeastern Asset Inc Tn has 1.7% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 10.32 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 248,994 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).