Tremblant Capital Group Increases Position in Cbs New (CBS); As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Valuation Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Holding by $36.90 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 75,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.16 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 1.62M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 3.9 PCT IN MARCH – CBS; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 7085.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 1.36M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,364 shares. M&T Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 28,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Westpac Corp owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 24,278 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 2,721 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,325 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 10 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Bb&T Corp invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 6,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenview Capital Mngmt has invested 1.75% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 15,569 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 728,696 shares to 367,100 shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 577,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.