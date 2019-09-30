Tremblant Capital Group Increases Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY); As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Stake

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 2345.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 8.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.93M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.65 million, up from 365,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.38 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 547,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.37M, down from 576,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 6.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 74,270 shares to 670,095 shares, valued at $97.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 636,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

