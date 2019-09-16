Tremblant Capital Group Increased Its Skechers U S A (SKX) Stake by $12.32 Million; Stock Rose; Pointstate Capital LP Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 397,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.10M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 1.45 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. court protects Adidas Stan Smith shoe from Skechers look-alike; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation Inc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 22/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS Achieves New Quarterly Sales Record in First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Hits The Ground, Down 28%; 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SEES 2Q EPS 38C TO 43C, EST. 54C; 14/03/2018 – Skechers Performance™ Returns for Its Third Year as Title Sponsor of the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 510.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 4.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.18 million, up from 943,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98 million shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown

