Tremblant Capital Group Increased Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $7.61 Million as Share Value Rose; As Western Un Co (WU) Share Price Rose, First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 211,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 58,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 269,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 8.42M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 million, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.87. About 3.33 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (KXI) by 13,544 shares to 18,005 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 303,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 60,627 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% or 59,030 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 46,562 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 243,200 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53.36 million shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 48,400 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0% or 28,559 shares. Pension Service accumulated 40,102 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Public Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 265,029 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 87,121 shares. 188,100 were accumulated by Clark Estates. Greatmark Investment Prns invested 0.37% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 2,000 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated stated it has 14,467 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 104,751 shares to 991,045 shares, valued at $71.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 28,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,893 shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.