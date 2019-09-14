Tremblant Capital Group Holds Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH); Wildcat Capital Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s innovation â€” connecting people based on shared events â€” is a feature none of its rivals offer; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 428.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 453,732 shares as the company's stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 559,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.02M, up from 105,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.34 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,556 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Counsel holds 0.92% or 39,100 shares. 30,999 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Prudential stated it has 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 41,842 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 890,385 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 14 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.19% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 32,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 25,684 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc holds 0.09% or 390,100 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 32,734 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 48,146 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 876 shares stake.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 34,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,604 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB).

