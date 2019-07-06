Tremblant Capital Group Holds Holding in Grubhub (GRUB); Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Keycorp (KEY) Holding as Stock Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 305,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 577,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 1.62 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 479,610 shares to 462,005 shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,317 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “1 GrubHub Bull, 2 Neutral Analysts Review Q1 Report – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BTIG Bullish On GrubHub, Says Company Can Quadruple Restaurant Footprint – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grubhub’s Recent Problems May Be Just the Beginning – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GrubHub -14% on Q4 misses, downside EBITDA guide – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,715 shares to 309,611 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

