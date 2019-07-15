Tremblant Capital Group Holds Holding in Grubhub (GRUB); Encompass Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position in Continental Resources (CLR) as Stock Price Declined

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 2.19 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares.

