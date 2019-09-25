Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Raised Stake by $402,394 as Valuation Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 4,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,047 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 707,648 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 179,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 508,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.84 million, up from 329,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 169,523 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million.

