Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake; Csw Industrials (CSWI) Shorts Increased By 24.91%

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 47,687 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 188,088 shares with $85.39M value, down from 235,775 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $25.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $486.52. About 209,748 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M

Csw Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) had an increase of 24.91% in short interest. CSWI’s SI was 165,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.91% from 132,100 shares previously. With 49,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Csw Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s short sellers to cover CSWI’s short positions. The SI to Csw Industrials Inc’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 68,382 shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) has risen 31.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWI News: 27/03/2018 – CSW Industrials at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By FBR Today; 02/04/2018 – CSW Industrials Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSW Industrials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSWI); 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Rev $83.5M; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Cont Ops EPS 68c; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q Adj EPS 51c; 16/03/2018 CSW Industrials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CSW Industrials Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27; 30/05/2018 – CSW Industrials 4Q EPS 40c

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

More notable recent CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 86% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 3,114 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 90,591 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 64,259 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Com holds 6.4% or 53,561 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 409,497 shares. Brighton Jones Lc, Washington-based fund reported 510 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 1,125 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Service Advsr Incorporated. 353 were reported by Captrust Fincl. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Avalon Advsr Ltd has 620 shares. M&T State Bank has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Among 11 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Credit Suisse. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $512 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 6. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, March 20.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $4,319 was bought by Wynne Sarah. 2,564 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares with value of $1.09 million were sold by Graff Michael. 20,000 shares were sold by Henderson Robert S, worth $8.55 million on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why TransDigm Outperformed in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 95,097 shares to 460,263 valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spotify Technology S A stake by 727,265 shares and now owns 744,365 shares. Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) was raised too.