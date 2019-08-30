Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $19.37 Million; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Cim Has Lifted Stake by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 270,177 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 80,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.09 million, down from 405,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $201.92. About 633,334 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.66M for 186.96 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37M shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 253,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

