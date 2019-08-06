Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $3.45 Million; As Humana (HUM) Valuation Rose, Group One Trading LP Has Upped Position by $7.74 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 66,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 743,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29M, down from 809,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 324,558 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 1550.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 29,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 30,954 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $288.46. About 388,686 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s places Curo’s ratings under review – direction uncertain following announced acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $93.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (Put) by 359,600 shares to 298,800 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regenxbio Inc (Put) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,700 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (Put).

