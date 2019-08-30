Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Position by $3.45 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Stake by $9.58 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 66,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 743,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, down from 809,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 30,408 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 180,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 133,114 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 11,279 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares to 329,019 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares to 657,390 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,462 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).