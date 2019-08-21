Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Holding as Market Value Declined; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding as Stock Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.67. About 682,943 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 66,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 743,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, down from 809,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 197,748 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 20,344 shares. Fort LP holds 0.48% or 15,015 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,542 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 16,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,324 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seatown Pte stated it has 100,198 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 28,273 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 1.43% stake. Sageworth Trust holds 0.01% or 349 shares. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,687 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 6,026 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 9,119 shares. Thomasville Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 6,056 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.