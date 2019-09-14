Tremblant Capital Group Has Raised Varonis Sys (VRNS) Position by $6.81 Million; Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Upped General Electric Co Com (GE) Position by $575,440

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 99213.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 57,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,602 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 111,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 395,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 283,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 393,866 shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 242,864 shares to 796,626 shares, valued at $33.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Tru has 122,296 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 32.82M shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 1.98 million shares. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stock Yards Bancshares reported 0.04% stake. Fagan Associates has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 10 reported 0.81% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Miller Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,629 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation holds 1.85% or 622,220 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 12,085 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 142,664 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE offers to buy back up to $5 billion worth of debt – MarketWatch” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.34 million shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Talks Black Swans and Showcases Cloud Security at Black Hat USA 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varonis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Corp holds 10,014 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.04% or 14,296 shares. Bamco owns 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 189,786 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Citigroup has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 76,157 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Prudential owns 3,310 shares.