Tremblant Capital Group Has Raised Position in Grubhub (GRUB) by $9.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Carlson Capital Management Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $325,923; Stock Price Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $56.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.5. About 3.75M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 1.15M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M

