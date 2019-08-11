Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $7.54 Million; As Hillenbrand (HI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Upped Holding

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 104,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 991,045 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.44M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 125,370 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 109,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 424,445 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 253,593 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $106.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 11,445 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,146 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9,940 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 650,049 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,136 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 200 shares. Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 275 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 99,831 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 297,145 shares or 1.4% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,743 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. The Hawaii-based Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 256,500 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades Hillenbrand (HI) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1,781 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Aqr Cap Llc owns 22,545 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 23,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 3 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr invested in 58,878 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Wedge Capital L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 43,506 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 260 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.05% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Aperio Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).