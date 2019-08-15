Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stake by $938,835 as Stock Value Declined; Assurant (AIZ) Holder Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Its Position

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 154,317 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 164,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 311,220 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Agrees to Acquire ILG for About $4.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Contract Sales Growth 7%-12%; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 7,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 417,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.64M, down from 424,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 631,340 shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $61.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co LP has 252,125 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,586 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 1,461 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 13,457 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.44 million shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 165,341 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated owns 3.23 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Highbridge Mgmt Llc stated it has 47,131 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 6,174 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,468 shares. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp reported 2.31% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp stated it has 273,876 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 75 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 87,990 shares. Boston Partners holds 43,405 shares. World Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 29,118 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 61,519 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.02% or 18,400 shares. Regions Corp owns 249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Uss Mgmt Limited accumulated 262,900 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 123,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 60,283 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 84,984 shares to 720,327 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Adr (NYSE:ABEV) by 855,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.