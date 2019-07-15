Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Stock Price Rose; Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $35.97 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 47,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,088 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.39M, down from 235,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 203,402 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.24M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 31.05 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11. The insider Wynne Sarah bought 10 shares worth $4,319.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Churchill Management Corporation, California-based fund reported 20,969 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Llc reported 4.41% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fred Alger holds 0.02% or 12,401 shares in its portfolio. 1,163 are held by Advisory Rech. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 571 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.08% or 7,297 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 439 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,594 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New York-based American Interest Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Valinor LP owns 170,403 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares to 744,365 shares, valued at $103.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.