Tremblant Capital Group Has Lifted Holding in Target (TGT) by $7.61 Million as Share Value Declined; As Watsco (WSO) Share Price Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Lifted Its Position by $882,310

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 180,572 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Watsco Get Itself Moving Again in 2019? – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Reports Record Results in 2018, Marking its 30-Year Anniversary in HVAC/R Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Longbow Research Downgrades Watsco, Says HVAC Company Could Struggle With Margin Target – Benzinga” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco to Present at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.18% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Opus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 6,378 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 6,940 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,546 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 8,883 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Thb Asset has 0.08% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,937 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Citadel Advisors stated it has 85,899 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 29,103 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 9,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 245 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.6% stake. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Llc holds 0.18% or 10,950 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares to 28,242 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,590 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Target Teacher Discount 2019: 7 Things for Teachers to Know – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Collecting Premium From Retail Stocks Like Target – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Where this early Twitter, Square investor is putting his money now – San Francisco Business Times” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Reacts To Target’s Q4 Earnings, Analyst Day – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target Is Heading To $90 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.