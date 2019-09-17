Tremblant Capital Group Has Increased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $3.50 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Raised Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $553,600; Stock Declined

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 66,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.09 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 4.97M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,557 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 16,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 2.19 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 102,917 shares to 215,104 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 256,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 839,111 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 1.70M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Business Financial Serv Inc reported 11,164 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% or 24,989 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Lc stated it has 0.48% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 119,203 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 121,600 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 204,548 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Knott David M reported 15,900 shares stake. Putnam Fl holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 84,712 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Harvey Inv Limited Company has 47,142 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Axa has 361,437 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sather Grp Inc stated it has 2,256 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 17,321 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset holds 85,528 shares. Commerce Bank reported 160,391 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 509,482 shares. Financial holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,754 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.33% or 79,344 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,686 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Moneta Advisors accumulated 3.31 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv holds 15,867 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 16,660 shares stake. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,361 shares to 39,997 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,955 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.